MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Journey Walking the Chalk Line of Life by Faith: Sequel to The Love for a Dying Woman with Lupus": a nostalgic and private look into the author's most cherished moments. "My Journey Walking the Chalk Line of Life by Faith: Sequel to The Love for a Dying Woman with Lupus" is the creation of published author Odell K. Miller Sr., who was born and raised in the Hill District of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After being a baker for several years, Miller Sr. became a sales representative for several leading bakeries in the tri-state area. He achieved Salesman of the Month and Salesman of the Year awards, in addition to several safety awards.
Miller Sr. shares, "This book was written in tribute to two great women.
"My first wife, Alice, passed away because of lupus. My second wife, Velma, passed away because of dementia. If I could have taken the place of either one of my wives, I would have. Both my wives were similar at birth. They were both twins. Each had a twin who was a boy. This was something unheard of: that I could marry two different women with the same birth traits. Both were devout Christian women. Their faith in God was their key to their endurance. I know it was in God's plan that he had given me this ministry to be the caregiver for these two ladies of the gospel of Jesus Christ. My chalk line of life by faith also was my key to my endurance. I am going to be obedient to God's word, for my marriage vows are 'For better or for worse, for richer or for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish till death do us part.' What a glorious day when we all meet in heaven. What a family reunion that will be. Come on and follow me on my journey on the chalk line of life by faith, looking for the answer for the twins. This story is about my love for two ladies who exemplified Proverbs 31:10. They were truly two virtuous women."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Odell K. Miller Sr.'s new book will pull at the heartstrings as readers witness his dedication to the vow, "in sickness and in health."
