MEADVILLE, Pa., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Lord Who Answers by Fire: Principles and Life-Changing Prayers that Move the Hands of God": a potent exploration of prayer. "The Lord Who Answers by Fire" is the creation of published author Olabisi A. Davis, cofounder of Biz Center Virtual Office LLP in North Carolina who spends free time creating various written works including songs, movies, and prayers.
Davis shares, "Let the God who answers by fire proves himself in your life! With all the chaos happening around the world, this is the time to build a deeper relationship with God. We need a prayer life that gives us direct access to the storehouses of God—I mean quick and fast answers to whatever prayers we prayed. When you master the ten principles of a powerful prayer life outlined in this book, using this prayer book will be truly life-changing. This book is for you if you need Almighty God to open the windows of heaven and continually pour out blessings that will put you and anyone who knows you in awe. Our God is not a liar; therefore, all his promises for your life must surely come to pass as you pray fervently."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Olabisi A. Davis's new book is a compelling assortment of prayers and relevant uses for their particular content.
The author writes in hopes of encouraging others and promoting a strong prayer-life that leads to a stronger relationship with God.
