MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What Is Man?": a thought-provoking discussion of God's Word. "What Is Man?" is the creation of published author Old Hillbilly, a native of South Missouri in the Ozark Mountains who was born just thirty-seven days before the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Old Hillbilly shares, "The contents of this work deals with life questions that I dwelt with in my journey back to God, questions posed by others as I struggled with my own faith, and yes, demons—I had fallen into several addictions.
"The contents of the book are the subject of one year's worth of Sunday school teaching of the adult class of the Independent Methodist church of Elkland, Missouri.
"A man once asked me, 'Where have you ministered?' referring to me denominational background.
"I replied, 'I've pastored community churches. Pentecostal churches and Baptist churches.'
"I will never forget his astonished look as he responded, 'How did you make that work?'
"Simple. By sticking to the Word.
"The most important goal in this book is to stick to the Word. The apostle Paul sets out a mandate for receiving instructions from the ministers of God in Acts17:11. If we adhere to the mandate, we will not be too far off from the truth."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Old Hillbilly's new book will inspire a refreshed sense of faith in believers everywhere.
Old Hillbilly's thoughtful and encouraging discussion of life and faith will have readers taking time for reflection and prayer as some of life's biggest questions are explored.
Consumers can purchase "What Is Man?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "What Is Man?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing