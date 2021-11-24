MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Unexpected Treasure": a joyful adventure that explores what is truly important. "The Unexpected Treasure" is the creation of published author Oliver Debayle.

Debayle shares, "Join Brayden and his dad on an exciting adventure to find buried treasure. What will they discover on their journey? Will they find the treasure? Will it be the treasure they were expecting?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Oliver Debayle's new book will delight and entertain young readers and those who love them.

Debayle shares a sweet story of fatherly love and the importance of being present in a young one's life.

Consumers can purchase "The Unexpected Treasure" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Unexpected Treasure," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

