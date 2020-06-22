PHILADELPHIA, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oliver Tyrone Pulver Corporation (OTP), developer of over 14 million square feet of commercial office properties in suburban and central U.S. cities, has announced that it will develop a new office tower at 1301 Market Street, adjacent to City Hall at the commercial and transit hub of Philadelphia. The developer has selected JLL to market the tower at the center of the city's transit, dining, residential, and retail destinations.
"This tower is designed to deliver the most beautiful, efficient and productive office space in Philadelphia," said Donald Pulver, president of OTP. "Offices that are perfectly located and perfectly designed are nearly impossible to find, and this will be the only one available in Philadelphia. Tenants will be able to attract, retain and inspire the best talent and operate most efficiently in this brand-new space."
1301 Market is designed by internationally renowned architects Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, with a specific focus not only on architectural quality, but also the highest efficiency. The column-free floors with 57-foot clear spans enable tenants to design layouts that support today's highly efficient operations. And floor to-ceiling windows, extensive amenity spaces, and state-of-the-art building systems provide work environments that support the highest employee satisfaction and productivity. The building is planned to deliver up to 700,000 square feet on up to 30 floors in 2023. Lower levels will offer highly efficient 25,200-square-foot floor plates, and upper floors will have 17,000-square-foot floors with ample natural light and views.
JLL's Executive Vice President David Healy, Executive Vice President Drew McGowan and Managing Director Joshua Sloan will lead the building's leasing efforts. "This property was developed to appeal to today's most forward-looking tenants," said Healy. "Trends show that top talent demands unmatched amenities, so new tenants at 1301 Market have the advantage of attracting and retaining the best and brightest from our region and beyond." Amenities at 1301 Market will include a 10,000-square-foot fitness center, outdoor terraces, café, bike lockers, conference rooms, extensive tech-enabled casual workspaces, and a two-story, glass-enclosed marble lobby on Market Street.
Located in the heart of Center City Philadelphia, 1301 Market is surrounded by vibrant retail and restaurant corridors, five-star hotels, fitness centers and the city's most desirable neighborhoods for young professionals. It also sits atop the city's underground transit concourse, providing direct access from the building lobby to 13 regional rail lines, 14 bus routes, and seven subway and trolley lines. And it is adjacent to the region's major interstates, including I-95, I-76 and I-676, providing not only direct access by car, but also potential branding opportunities that reach hundreds of thousands of the region's daily motorists.
About Oliver Tyrone Pulver Corporation
Oliver Tyrone Pulver Corporation has developed over 15 million square feet of first-class office space in major U.S. cities and suburbs, including five million square feet in Philadelphia. By selecting only the most desirable locations and developing the highest quality buildings, it has established a strong track record of successful projects providing highly desirable office space for tenants and high returns for partners. For information, visit otpcorp.com.
About JLL
JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $18.0 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 94,000 as of March 31, 2020. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.