MEADVILLE, Pa., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Protection for First Responders: and Front Line Workers": a potent opportunity for a spiritual recharge. "Protection for First Responders: and Front Line Workers" is the creation of published author Omar O. Newell, a loving husband and father who serves as a law enforcement officer. Newell is a veteran of the British Army and the current CEO of Tcvfm Christian Radio.
Newell shares, "These powerful bible verses and thoughts from the Protection for First Responders are asking God for protection and guidance each day on the frontline. Protection for First Responders is filled with powerful encouraging thoughts and bible verses that will bring comfort and confidence to each brave man and woman as they serve daily.
"As a law enforcement officer, I have come to know the importance of asking for God's protection and guidance each day I serve. I have seen in many instances where God has brought me through situations that could have had devastating outcomes.
"Through those experiences, I've grown to become much closer to Jesus Christ. I am confident that when I ask God for protection, he will protect and guide me each and every day. In the same way, as you read this book, you too will be protected through his written words and promises."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Omar O. Newell's new book is a moving and engaging thirty-six-day guide to drawing on God's protection.
Newell offers a reflective and empowering resource for those who seek to serve communities around the world.
