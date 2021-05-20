MEADVILLE, Pa., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Emma's Dilemma?": a charming story for children about remembering to say "please" and "thank you" to those who help or love them. "Emma's Dilemma?" is the creation of published author OMA.
OMA shares, "Emma is a young child who struggles with everyday problems that all children have. These are hopefully life lessons that will help teach each child how to cope with the dilemmas they face no matter who that child may be. This and other stories were inspired by my granddaughter Emma as she faces everyday decisions. I hope your child finds these as enjoyable as my grandchildren did."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, OMA's new book is an important reminder that one needs to show those around them that they are thankful for others and what they do for them.
Pairing an important message with charming illustrations, OMA invites readers to enjoy this opportunity to discuss manners with the little ones in their lives.
