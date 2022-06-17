"The Power of Three" from Christian Faith Publishing author OMA is a charming narrative that finds a magical garden overcome by a powerful ogre and three young children determined to defeat a hateful bully.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Power of Three": a helpful discussion of bullying that encourages young readers to reach out for help. "The Power of Three" is the creation of published author OMA.
OMA shares, "While many children are subject personally, in school, and on the Internet with bullying, there are ways to defeat it. If you cannot defeat your bully by yourself, just remember there is strength in numbers. You don't have to do it alone. This book is about a mean ogre that puts a spell over a magical garden, and as each child sets out to free the garden, the task is too big. But one set of children learns that if they stick together, they can defeat the ogre. Thus, the Power of Three."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, OMA's new book will encourage young readers as they begin to understand the detrimental effects of bullying.
With a thoughtful narrative and engaging illustrations, OMA's most recent work is certain to offer a helpful opportunity for discussion between young readers and the adults who care for them.
Consumers can purchase "The Power of Three" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Power of Three," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
