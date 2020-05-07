PITTSBURGH, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oncology Nursing Foundation awarded 86 academic scholarships on April 13, 2020, to aspiring oncology nursing students across the United States. In total, $381,000 was allocated from the Foundation's endowment to support the Foundation's 2020–2021 academic scholarship program. Scholarships will support the education of nursing students pursuing bachelor's, master's, or doctoral degrees. Awards range from $3,000 to $7,500.
"Our objective is to support the development and advancement of oncology nurses, and there were many meritorious applicants for this important annual funding program of the Foundation. We are pleased to award these scholarships to support the career development aspirations of the recipients," said Oncology Nursing Foundation President Tracy Gosselin, PhD, RN, AOCN®, NEA-BC, FAAN.
The Oncology Nursing Foundation's 2020-2021 academic scholarship program is also supported through the generosity of the Oncology Nursing Certification Corporation and the Ann Olson and Mary Scherbring Funds of the Oncology Nursing Foundation.
"Receiving the Oncology Nursing Foundation Doctoral Scholarship will provide me with the tools and opportunities needed to reach my goal of conducting, disseminating, practicing, and teaching best clinical practices in pediatric oncology. In order to do this, I need to conduct my own research and learn from research that other nurses and advanced practice nurses have done, specifically with the aim of improving quality of life for pediatric oncology patients," said Jennifer Nance, RN, BSN, CPN, a scholarship recipient attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
The Oncology Nursing Society created the Oncology Nursing Foundation in 1981 to accept charitable contributions to advance these important activities on behalf of oncology nursing. The mission of the Oncology Nursing Foundation is to support oncology nursing excellence.
Thanks to the generosity of individuals and institutions, the Oncology Nursing Foundation has awarded more than $28 million in funding for education, research, and leadership development for oncology nurses since its inception to give nurses the opportunity to pursue excellence in delivering care to patients with cancer. For more information or to donate to the Oncology Nursing Foundation, please visit www.onfgivesback.org.
Media Contact: Nicole Lininger, nlininger@ons.org