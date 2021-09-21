MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Have You Got Five Minutes?": a potent arrangement of personal poetry that will have readers reaching for a box of tissues or reminiscing on a treasured memory. "Have You Got Five Minutes?" is the creation of published author Opal Belieu, a native of Denver, Colorado, who moved to Idaho twelve years ago after a high-school sweetheart rediscovered her via social media. They are now wed.
Belieu shares, "I picked this title because I have been writing poetry since I was thirteen years old, and I figured it takes two minutes for someone to read the poem and three minutes to grasp the meaning of the poems and ponder its meaning. That is why my title is Have You Got Five Minutes. As we know, a lot can happen in five minutes. You can fall in love. You can fall down the stairs. You can fall off your rocker, or you can fall into insanity. But if you really think about it, almost anything in life can happen in just five minutes. So I hope you take five minutes to enjoy one or all of my poetry. I hope that it moves you in a way and defines you both spiritually and emotionally blessed. As I have been writing poetry for so long, sometimes my words slip away from me. Sometimes, my pen is quicker than my brain, and I go off on my tangents. I hope everyone enjoys reading this book as much as I have enjoyed writing it."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Opal Belieu's new book is an enjoyable and thought-provoking arrangement of poetic ponderings.
Belieu's writings offer readers a significant amount to consider, remember, and delight in as a variety of topics are explored with artistic simplicity.
