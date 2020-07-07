GETTYSBURG, Pa., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 9, 2020 at 1:00 pm EDT, OPEN MINDS will host the web briefing, Opportunistic Business Development – Responding To New Market Needs, Quickly, for health and human service executive teams. Led by OPEN MINDS Vice President Richard Louis, III, the web briefing will outline the essential components needed to create a business development strategy for sustainability in the disrupted post-pandemic market.
"Traditional service lines are losing volume and revenue fast. Survival requires a thorough assessment of the evolving market and opportunities followed by a rapid response plan," said OPEN MINDS Chief Executive Officer Monica E. Oss. "The pandemic has changed how health care is delivered and received, which means executives should be laser focused on new markets, new consumers, and new products. Whether it's virtual care, integrated care, or new home- and community-based services, the opportunities are abundant right now," she emphasized.
In the web briefing, Mr. Louis will explain how provider organizations can develop and implement a strategy to enhance growth and market reach. Attendees will learn how to:
- Assess the landscape in a rapidly changing market
- Align organizational strengths and capacity with growth potential
- Negotiate expanded and new payer contracts and partnerships
- Form new strategic alliances and partnerships
- Identify opportunities for new service line development
The July 9 web briefing is offered as part of The OPEN MINDS Executive Blueprint For Crisis Recovery, designed to help executive teams navigate the business, organizational, operational, and culture changes of a market in turbulence during (and after) the COVID-19 crisis. Each 60-minute briefing outlines a field-tested approach for recovering from the crisis and developing a plan for organizational sustainability. OPEN MINDS experts are on the line to answer questions and provide real-time technical assistance.
For more information on the program, or media inquiries, contact Meena Dayak, Executive Vice President, Market Intelligence, OPEN MINDS, at 717-334-1329 or openminds@openminds.com.
About OPEN MINDS
OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in health and human services for people with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we've helped organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies, and regulations. Learn more at www.openminds.com.