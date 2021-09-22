MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In Meadville, Pennsylvania, Optical Filters USA is known as the world leader in display filter technology; manufacturing enhanced glass paneling for electronic displays and enclosures with state-of-the-art equipment. Now they've successfully replaced their old Sage Accounting system with the new cloud Cetec ERP manufacturing and accounting business platform to keep up with the growing demand for their product.
Since the company's beginnings in 1988, Optical Filters USA used a mix of accounting software and spreadsheets which eventually lead to lots of employee time and money being wasted over time simply trying to look up a piece of information. Optical Filters USA sought a cloud based ERP software system that could integrate their manufacturing, inventory, and accounting requirements together under a single unified operation. In particular, they were looking for better visibility of both order progress and inventory status.
"We wanted an ERP system with better functionality, a more modern interface, and fewer click throughs," explained Nicola Dent, President of Optical Filters USA, "Keeping it cost-effective was also a factor."
The Cetec ERP platform specializes in solutions for the work order tracking and scheduling problems that growing companies like Optical Filters USA run into. After looking into three different ERP systems to possibly implement, Optical Filters USA found that Cetec ERP checked the most boxes and was able to meet their key needs.
By running their old system and the Cetec ERP system side by side for just a quarter, Optical Filters USA was able to discover gaps in their inventory. After another month of running and monitoring both systems, both the back office and shop floor of Optical Filters USA were able to go completely live on the Cetec ERP system. This is remarkable, given that most other monolithic ERP systems such as Oracle can take almost an entire year (including months and months of training) for a company to implement.
Due to the Cetec ERP integration, Optical Filters USA is now running with greater efficiency, and makes decisions based on accurate, real-time information, helping them expand and flourish in a competitive industry. They've been able to establish better inventory control and better reporting on gross margin and understanding of waste. They are happy with the progress thus far, and hope to continue to see improvement in all areas of their company.
"Once we have more data/history in the system we will be able to do some very detailed gross margin analysis by product group. This will provide invaluable information for strategic planning on product mix and markets." - Nicola Dent, President of Optical Filters USA.
