"Intimacy over Answers" from Christian Faith Publishing author Osbert Wei is an enjoyable reflection on the author's spiritual growth and comfort in understanding that seeking a close connection with God is of the utmost importance.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Intimacy over Answers": an encouraging opportunity for reflection and growth. "Intimacy over Answers" is the creation of published author Osbert Wei, who is currently pursuing a Master of Divinity at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. Enrolled at Liberty for his undergraduate studies, he recently completed his bachelor's degree in psychology. Wei is also involved in campus ministry and serving at Thomas Road Baptist Church.
Wei shares, "Why? When? How? Who? What?
"We all have questions. We all desire answers, but God just doesn't seem to help me out. When will God answer my prayer requests that I have been prayer for forever? Will God tell me who I am going to marry? Does God understand that I need him to perform a miracle in this instant? Where is God?
"If you are like me, you want answers, and you want them now. The beauty of our faith is that God wants something more—intimacy with you. What I have written is not designed to solve your specific problems or answer your specific questions but to consider something even greater, more beautiful, and magnificent.
"Waiting, questioning, God's silence, you name it, we've all been through it.
"Let us, however, consider the Answer that's been given to us already—Jesus.
"Allow me to begin a conversation with you on what it means to seek after intimacy with our heavenly Father more than pressing for answers to our questions. Let a relatable brother in Christ share some of his stories and experiences with you.
"When you understand that this life is more about intimacy than answers, you will be freed of anxiety, worry, and fear and be able to freely, confidently, and boldly step into the calling that has been given to each and every single one of God's children—the Great Commission."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Osbert Wei's new book weighs in on a common theme amongst believers that can result in frustration and distraction from God's true intent.
Wei offers readers a personal testimony that is certain to resonate with many in hopes of helping others on their path to truly knowing God.
