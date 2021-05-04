MEADVILLE, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Seed of Triumph: Equipping for Life's Victories": a joyful reflection of God's involvement in our lives. "The Seed of Triumph: Equipping for Life's Victories" is the creation of published author, Ossai Chegwe, a devoted husband and microbiologist.
Chegwe shares, "The Seed of Triumph with its everyday illustrations simplifies and espouses readers to the Bible scriptures while challenging them to live more impactful lives.
Looking for God's clues as you travel through life, listening keenly and mastering how to respond to God's prompts will help individuals live fulfilling lives in Christ Jesus. As you read this devotional, you will definitely be inspired to know more about God's awesome mysteries, dive in and savor every page!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ossai Chegwe's new book is an encouraging collection of daily devotions.
Offering readers a daily opportunity for reflection, Chegwe hopes to encourage readers to establish a deeper faith and more purposeful position in their lives.
