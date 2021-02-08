KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- North America's #1 full-service outdoor lighting company, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives, is pleased to announce the opening of Outdoor Lighting Perspectives of Montgomery County. This new location is veteran owned and operated by native Philadelphian, George Council.
As consumer investments in home services continue to rise, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives expands with a second location in the Greater Philadelphia area. Outdoor Lighting Perspectives of Montgomery County will offer outdoor landscape lighting design and maintenance services to the following areas: Ambler, Blue Bell, Collegeville, Conshohocken, Flourtown, Fort Washington, Gilbertsville, Gwynedd, Gwynedd Valley, Harleysville, Horsham, Jenkintown, Lafayette Hill, Lansdale, North Wales, Oreland, Plymouth Meeting, Royersford, and Skippack.
Outdoor Lighting Perspectives (OLP) specializes in the design, installation and maintenance of low-voltage, energy-efficient outdoor illumination. Council will custom design and maintain outdoor lighting for residential and business clients, including year-round landscape, deck, patio, driveway and pathway lighting, as well as seasonal holiday lighting and wedding and special event lighting. The company creates custom design outdoor lighting plans for businesses like bed and breakfasts, restaurants, golf and private clubs, hotels and resorts. Outdoor Lighting Perspectives offers premium lighting fixtures and energy-efficient LED technology.
"We are thrilled to have George join the Outdoor Lighting Perspectives family," announced Rich Young, Vice President of Outdoor Lighting Perspectives. "George's leadership and 20+ years of experience in supply chain, commercial real estate, and business integration will, no doubt, help him quickly build a successful Outdoor Lighting Perspectives business in the Montgomery County area."
A graduate of both Philadelphia's own St. Joseph's Prep and the prestigious US Naval Academy, and former United States Marine Corps Captain, Council's core leadership philosophy was molded by his hard-working, Philadelphian blue-collar family. "My family instilled in me the values of commitment, persistence and team-focused leadership, which will guide me as I launch this exciting new business chapter."
Council is also a father to a special-needs son, a loving husband, a dog lover and a life-long Philadelphia sports fan of the Eagles, Flyers, Phillies and Sixers.
To learn more, visit the Outdoor Lighting Perspectives website at outdoorlights.com/montgomery-county.
About Outdoor Lighting Perspectives
Established in 1995, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives is the nation's first and largest full-service, low-voltage outdoor lighting company. With over 150,000 installations across the United States and abroad, the franchise is known for skillful, custom design for the hospitality industry, commercial businesses and residences. Featured in Lodging Magazine, Garden Design, House Beautiful, Better Homes and Gardens, Coastal Living, HGTV Magazine and Martha Stewart Living, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives features stunning handcrafted copper and brass LED lighting fixtures. Learn more at https://www.outdoorlights.com/.
