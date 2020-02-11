Overall Share of Ocrevus Remains Stable Among Recent New Start Patients, Yet Genentech's Efforts to Increase First-Line Use Appears to be Paying Off in the Dominant Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Subgroup

Ocrevus cedes substantial ground to off-label glatiramer acetate agents (particularly generics) in the first-line primary progressive multiple sclerosis subgroup, due to a desire for favorable tolerability and pressure from payers, with little hope of redemption coming from potential first switches among these patients, according to Spherix Global Insights' most recent patient chart audit