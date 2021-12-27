MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "To Thine Own Heart Be True: Is There True Freedom for Amish?": an intriguing look inside a typically private culture. "To Thine Own Heart Be True: Is There True Freedom for Amish?" is the creation of published author P. Cal Westmore.
Westmore shares, "There is an awakening. There is a stirring. Within the Amish culture, proud of their forefathers' traditions, there is a desire within many for deeper spiritual things. Jesus said, 'Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, For they shall be filled.' Somehow, following the path that the majority walk inside their church doesn't provide that spiritual satisfaction for many. It's time to pursue where God is leading the individual."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, P. Cal Westmore's new book is an engaging discussion of spiritual shifts within the Amish culture.
Westmore welcomes readers to consider the content within the pages of this articulate work and come to their own conclusions on the path the Amish church is taking.
