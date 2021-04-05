MEADVILLE, Pa., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Battle Against the Invisible World of Evil: Based on a True Story": an awakening that will enlighten the mind of the readers and provide answers to the problems they face in their lives. "My Battle Against the Invisible World of Evil: Based on a True Story" is the creation of published author P.J. Turner, a lifelong inspirer and devoted mother who has authored several inspirational articles.
Turner writes, "In today's global society with its surprises and uncertainties, you will need a supernatural, loving, and powerful assurance. Minds are being assaulted and bombarded with too many cares and worries. They are becoming unharnessed and overwhelmed with an overload of technology, news alerts of gruesome murders, shootings, etc. One thing we do not want is for our children and young people to become jaded and cynical. We've got to instill in this generation that they are more than someone who just happened to be born and whatever will be will be. No, you were fearfully and wonderfully made to make a positive impact on the world. 'You are not a mistake!' Your life has purpose and meaning. You are a creation of God planted here on earth to prosper, thrive, and love, and be loved. Every devastating and catastrophic situation meant for your harm has a flip side—God's side—and guess who wins. I think you know the answer. It is God Himself. The younger and older generation can make a difference in their own life and the lives of others. There is hope. There is a supernatural 'love' that passes all understanding and will lift you out of the deepest of depressions. Amen."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, P.J. Turner's new book will help the readers strengthen their faith in God and know that no matter how hard their life may seem, hope will always be there for them.
View a synopsis of "My Battle Against the Invisible World of Evil: Based on a True Story" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "My Battle Against the Invisible World of Evil: Based on a True Story" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "My Battle Against the Invisible World of Evil: Based on a True Story," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at
866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing