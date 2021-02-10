MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Anger Within": a wondrous narrative that tells the tale of a boy as he learns to weigh between good and evil after an adventure into a magical dimension. "The Anger Within" is the creation of published author P. K. Thomas, a writer whose passion for stories is a big part in her life. She continues to create stories that bring not just entertainment to the readers, but also great inspiration.
Thomas writes, "Seeing a golden, wooden boat floating down the stream in front of him, a young boy sitting by the edge of the water feels that the boat is his, if he can get it. In trying to grab this boat, he falls into the stream and gets swept away to a world unlike anything he knows.
"What happens next, well, you just have to open the book to discover. However, this you should know, that after some incredible, almost magical experiences, not to mention the Monster of Doom; Doug (the young boy) will find out that who he thought he was, is not what he is.
"The Author, using her artists eye, describes this world with such clarity as to be bring it to life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, P. K. Thomas's new book holds a beautiful tale of a kid who discovered his inner self and goes on to correct the mistakes he has done so as to live life in love and goodness.
View a synopsis of "The Anger Within" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Anger Within" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Anger Within," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
