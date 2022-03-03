MEADVILLE, Pa., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Healing Haiku, Poems, and Inspirations from the Great White North": a potent reminder of the blessings found in God's creation. "Healing Haiku, Poems, and Inspirations from the Great White North" is the creation of published author P. M. R. M. Messing.
Messing shares, "This humble book takes you on a unique adventure of spiritual healing in the Great White North of Michigan. Through poetry and humor, the author shares the story of his healing, redemption, and growing closer to his Creator. This book is like nothing you have read before and, prayerfully, will inspire you to find the same healing he found. Peace be to you!
"These poems are not only endearing because they capture the spirit and beauty of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, but they speak to the heart because they elevate the form beyond mere physicality, platitudes, and superficial spirituality to present the truth of who God is and who we are in relation to him. The strikingly simple haiku reaches its fullest potential when wed to the truth of God's love for his wayward children as expressed in the self-giving sacrifice of his Son, in the beauty of his creation, and in the fullness of the faith of the Catholic Church. Obviously the fruit of deep prayer, this collection can bring the reader to the same place of contemplation, healing, and gratitude for God's many gifts to us. -Deacon Jeremiah Mason
"P.M.R.M. Messing's journey from brokenness to healing is told eloquently through both prose and poetry. He reminds us that God loves us – each and every one of us – and that it's never too late for us to run to Him. God never gives up on us. Mr. Messing juxtaposes the beauty of God's creation in Michigan's Upper Peninsula with haiku, an ancient form of Japanese poetry, to paint a vivid picture of his journey and a glimpse into his soul. -Catholic Educator Christy Miron"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, P. M. R. M. Messing's new book offers a unique perspective on the healing power of God's promise.
Messing shares a powerful message through careful reflection and creative writing.
