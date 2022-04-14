"Seasons: Standing with the Shield of Faith: Bible Study" from Christian Faith Publishing author P. Mikell is an encouraging approach to studying the Bible for a rejuvenated sense of faith.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 14, 2022 -- "Seasons: Standing with the Shield of Faith: Bible Study": a faith-based discussion of the importance of making time for careful biblical study. "Seasons: Standing with the Shield of Faith: Bible Study" is the creation of published author P. Mikell.
Mikell shares, "This book was born in faith, and it expresses a glimpse of the author's love and appreciation for the intricate and beautiful creation of God through nature and humanity, which exists within a perpetual and unrestricted cycle of Seasons. The study also conveys certain principles of faith, which is an inborn trait of every human, and which is basically defined as trust, belief, or confidence. Biblically, faith is described as 'substance' (Hebrews 11:1)—a constant and active element of optimism for every season.
"Overall, this Bible Study was written to encourage the church universally, and to enlighten others about our God-given resources and abilities, and encourages us:
- to withstand the fear that persistently fights against our faith.
- to be assured that God powerfully provides us with a supernatural protective covering and divine reinforcement for every season.
- to remember that God lovingly provides His grace and mercy, His knowledge, and His wisdom for us to live victoriously and joyfully through each season of life.
- to take a firm stance of confidence in God regardless of the severity of the times and the conditions.
- to view faith from a refreshing point of view, as it is wonderfully intertwined and responsive to all seasons and circumstances.
"May God through Christ Jesus be exalted through the contents of this book as readers choose to trust Him, and to stand strong together; empowered in His love, safeguarded in His sheltering power, and sustained by His mercy.
"May all who read and study this book be richly blessed."
P. Mikell's new book offers a helpful guide to expanding one's knowledge of key scripture.
Mikell shares in hopes of enriching the spiritual lives of Christians who have struggled to find a path through the challenges of the pandemic.
