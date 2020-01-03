PA First Lady And Agriculture Secretary Join Former NFL Star, Dairy Industry Partners, Feeding Pennsylvania, And Business Leaders At Food Court Opening Celebration And 2020 Fill A Glass With Hope® Kickoff At PA Farm Show

More than 14 million servings of fresh milk have been poured across the Keystone State to families in need, but demand remains 2020 Campaign kicks off raising over $160K to open 104th PA Farm Show with public being called upon to join hunger relief efforts