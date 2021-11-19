MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Road Map Home: Leaving a Life of Abuse, Entering a Life Full of Grace": a potent look back at the author's life through sexual abuse and overcoming the long-term trauma through faith. "A Road Map Home: Leaving a Life of Abuse, Entering a Life Full of Grace" is the creation of published author Pam Johnston, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who is serving as co-pastor alongside her loving husband at the Living Vine Christian Church.
Johnston shares, "A Road Map Home is a compelling story of the actual heart-wrenching accounts of an abusive life suffered for years in secret by the author and her sister. No one in their family ever knew of the horrific events that they both lived through for years. They lived in the same house, and they didn't know what the other was going through until this book. The author shares with you the journeys of hopelessness and despair to a life filled with grace and a purpose. For anyone who has a story of their own, A Road Map Home will encourage and enlighten your path of hope."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pam Johnston's new book paints a dark and unsettling picture of what life is like for many who suffer at the hands of those that are meant to be protectors.
Johnston shares an emotionally raw tale of the devastating effects of abuse and how one can find healing through God's love.
