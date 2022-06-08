"Finding Me in Three" from Christian Faith Publishing author Pam Rhabb is a sweet story of individuality and learning about oneself within a family of triplets.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Finding Me in Three": a helpful narrative that offers an important message to parents of multiples. "Finding Me in Three" is the creation of published author Pam Rhabb, a native of Queens, New York, who now resides in Georgia.
Rhabb shares, "This book is to show how children, either a twin or, in this case, a triplet, feel toward their mom and other siblings. How it feels to get attention when you have to share the same attention, same looks, and same space, and yet at the same time trying to find their own identity."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pam Rhabb's new book will delight and entertain while offering young readers helpful advice.
Rhabb presents a vibrant narrative that follows three spunky siblings as they learn what it means to be their own person and co-exist with same-birth siblings.
Consumers can purchase "Finding Me in Three" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Finding Me in Three," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
