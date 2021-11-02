MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Stinky: A True Story": an enjoyable children's tale that follows the life of a surprise houseguest. "Stinky: A True Story" is the creation of published author Pam Rosa, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who resides on a small ranch in California.
Rosa shares, "Stinky is a very adventurous little black stinkbug who finds his way into the home of Mr. and Mrs. Applegate. Mrs. Applegate soon discovers Stinky's home in her hallway as he greets her with a great big stink bomb! Stinky soon finds out that Mr. Applegate and their dog, Maggie, are not quite as friendly as Mrs. Applegate. Even though Stinky has many wild and some very dangerous adventures in his newfound home, all he wants is to become a real member of the Applegate family."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pam Rosa's new book offers readers a unique perspective on faith.
With enjoyable narrative and vibrant imagery, Rosa welcomes readers to an amusing and inspiring journey with Stinky and the family that loves him.
