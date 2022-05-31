"Cat Burglar and the Banana Moon" from Christian Faith Publishing author Pamela Claire is a delightful story of a surprising friendship between the moon and an inquisitive little kitten.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Cat Burglar and the Banana Moon": a lovely tale of friendship and adventure. "Cat Burglar and the Banana Moon" is the creation of published author Pamela Claire, who has lived in seven states and enjoys adapting to different cultures. In Oklahoma, she taught English as a second language, and in San Jose, she was a substitute teacher for grades K–12. Pamela also has a Bachelor of Science degree in Hotel and Restaurant Administration.
Pamela Claire shares, "Cat Burglar and the Banana Moon is a story of an adventure. It's about Mr. Moon, who wanted Cat Burglar to be his friend. He made her laugh, so she wanted to be his friend, too. She asked him to take her high up into the night, and he did!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pamela Claire's new book will stir the imagination in young readers from any background as they journey to the stars with Cat Burglar and the Banana Moon.
Readers young and old will enjoy the lighthearted tale within as they explore the night and the beauty of the stars through lyrical verse.
Consumers can purchase "Cat Burglar and the Banana Moon" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
