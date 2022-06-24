"Homer: A Constant Companion: Book One" from Christian Faith Publishing author Pamela Colerick is a sweet story of a spirited rescue dog and the unexpected twists of fate that lead to a new and equally loving home.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 24, 2022 -- "Homer: A Constant Companion: Book One": a true story of the connection between pets and their owners. "Homer: A Constant Companion: Book One" is the creation of published author Pamela Colerick, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who has dedicated over twenty-eight years to serving in the nursing field as a Registered Nurse.
Colerick shares, "This is number 1 in a series of children's books about a pit bull American bulldog mix rescue dog named Homer. Homer was saved from an animal rescue in California by my son-in-law, Steve, twenty-four hours before being euthanized due to the vast number of dogs in shelters. Some of these dogs will never see the outside of a shelter since so many people want puppies or expensive breed dogs.
"Homer is one of the lucky dogs, especially for a breed frowned upon. He's here to tell you a different side of the story with the right leader of the pack in charge. I hope you enjoy this book and look forward to learning about the adventures of Homer and his friends in the future."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pamela Colerick's new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers reminisce on the special animals that have crossed their path over the years.
Colerick shares a sweet look into the life of her dearly departed son-in-law and the lasting impact he and Homer had on a close-knit family.
