MEADVILLE, Pa., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Adventures of Pico Paws: Steps of Faith": a story of friendship set against the backdrop of adversity, steadfastness, and eventual triumph. "The Adventures of Pico Paws: Steps of Faith" is the creation of published author Pamela F. Bowman, a US Army veteran best known for her successful military career, organizational skills, leadership skills, and event management.
Bowman shares, "This is a story about a courageous dog named Pico and her best friend, Chuckee Sneeze. Both friends struggle with being different. Pico is short but a tough girl with a boy's name. Her parents taught her to do what's right even when others do wrong.
"Chuckee is an adorable mouse who's scared of his own shadow. He is short, anxious, and when nervous, shakes in his boots.
"And then, there is Tony Shark. Tony is a know-it-all and a bully. Rumor has it he's a prince from the dangerous reptile command family.
"In the face of fear, anxiety, bullying, and lack of self-confidence will Pico and Chuckee graduate from aviation school and get their red wings or will Tony steal their joy?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pamela F. Bowman's new book is a beautifully imagined fable meant to teach children precious lessons they will need in life. Drawing inspiration from her military career, the author weaves a fantastic story that will inspire readers—children and adults alike—to bravely confront their fears in order to overcome life's challenges and difficulties.
View a synopsis of "The Adventures of Pico Paws: Steps of Faith" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Adventures of Pico Paws: Steps of Faith" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Adventures of Pico Paws: Steps of Faith," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing