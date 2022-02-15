MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Struggles to Discover and Achieve a Complete Deliverance": a motivating approach to personal growth. "Struggles to Discover and Achieve a Complete Deliverance" is the creation of published author Pamela Harris Reece, who holds a Master of Science in Information Technology and Librarianship. She was also a member of the Texas Library Association and a mentor for the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization of Texas.
Reece shares, "Have you ever questioned what shapes the decisions you make throughout your life? Have you ever tried to identify what struggles challenges you and affects your decision-making?
"If we are honest with ourselves, we all struggle with some type of insecurity in our lives which oftentimes causes us pain and heartache. Oftentimes we struggle with how people identify us in the world. Whether you struggle with anxiety, perfectionism, authenticity, fear, trust, or faith, this book will challenge you to face some truths and revisit some uncomfortable circumstances in order to get to the root of your struggles.
"And that, my friend, is what I would like to help you achieve through my personal experiences and how I began my journey toward deliverance.
"Once you have discovered and identified with your struggles, you can make room for your deliverance by affirming your breakthrough. At the end of each chapter, there are suggested reflections and affirmations to help you along the process. I encourage you to take some time to really focus on the causes and effects of your struggles. Really dig deep and follow the process to help motivate and guide you to overcome any insecurities.
"You can change the course of your life by identifying with your struggles to discover and achieve a complete deliverance!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pamela Harris Reece's new book will challenge and empower as readers face each point head-on through Reece's careful instruction.
Reece draws from personal experience and careful reflection to provide readers with a hopeful opportunity for growth.
Consumers can purchase "Struggles to Discover and Achieve a Complete Deliverance" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Struggles to Discover and Achieve a Complete Deliverance," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
