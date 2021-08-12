MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Learning the Days of the Week": an enjoyable teaching moment. "Learning the Days of the Week" is the creation of published author Pamela Hutton, a resident of small-town Texas who has three children and seven beloved grandchildren.
Hutton shares, "This story tells how I was able to teach three- to five-year-old children the days of the week. Most children these ages are very active and love music. It was an enjoyable experience for the children and myself as well."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pamela Hutton's new book is a light-hearted teachable moment for little ones.
The author's history of teaching and caring for little ones is apparent in this frolicsome educational story.
