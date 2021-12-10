MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Tanuki: Fun with Friends: Book 2": a fun-filled children's work that offers important lessons to young readers. "Tanuki: Fun with Friends: Book 2" is the creation of published author Pamela J. Johnson, a loving wife and doting grandmother and a retired educator living in Minnesota.
Johnson shares, "Tanuki, the adventurous raccoon, watches over Sugar Creek Farm. He has become forever friends with the four little mice who live in the barn—Itzy, Bitzy, Mitzy, and Ditzy. After playing on the tire swing, Tanuki and his friends decide to paw paint pictures of their favorite things to do. The painters get the sillies and run into trouble. Without knowing it, they have made an all-over-the-farm paint mess! You will be surprised how the mess gets cleaned up.
"'Start children off on the way they should go, and even when they are old they will not turn from it.' Proverbs 22:6 (NIV)
"'So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you,'
Matthew 7:12 (NIV)"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pamela J. Johnson's new book is a welcome second installment to the Tanuki series.
With engaging imagery and a delightful narrative, Johnson's second Tanuki adventure will entertain and amuse young readers and those that love them.
Consumers can purchase "Tanuki: Fun with Friends: Book 2" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Tanuki: Fun with Friends: Book 2," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
