"The Dog Who Tried": an engaging opportunity for parents and educators to discuss disappointment, perseverance, and hope with young readers. "The Dog Who Tried" is the creation of published author Pamela S. McNeal, who grew up in a Christian multi-racial home in Minnesota and struggled with low self-esteem as a young woman. McNeal thanks God for becoming the strong, fun-loving woman she is today.
McNeal shares, "Do you remember what it was like being young and unsure of yourself? This story demonstrates the author's ability to identify challenges that youth are confronted with today. The main character realizes that he is insecure and feels worthless. He shapes his self‐esteem according to the perceptions of his peers. However, he was determined to follow through to find what he was looking for. Sometimes this includes numerous failures before we reach our goal. Even finding small victories in the middle can be encouraging. It turns out as you read, he found much more than what he originally was looking for.
"Oftentimes, our children have difficulty being who they were created to be because they are so unsure of themselves and don't really know how to be authentic. Then insecurity works as a stumbling block. Its unique characters also play a pivotal role and serves a very important purpose that young people can benefit from. Especially when being young, it is sometimes difficult to understand why and not knowing what to do.
"This story is written in terms that every child can understand. It shares the disappointment of the main character who represents all children but also demonstrates the essence of persistence and hope and therefore the rewards that are attained. It is an inspiration to all who read it."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pamela S. McNeal's new book was written during her elementary school years.
McNeal's personal struggles with self-esteem and self-acceptance offer readers a compassionate point to begin when learning to love and respect oneself.
