MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Words of a Prodigal": a potent discussion of God's Word and how forgiveness is readily available to those who seek it with an ardent heart. "Words of a Prodigal" is the creation of published authors Pamela Tutt and James E. Smith Jr. Tutt is a health care professional and has served the medical field for twenty-eight rewarding years. Smith Jr. holds a degree in Christian Counseling, focusing a portion of his work on helping those with alcohol and substance abuse disorders.
Tutt and Smith Jr. share, "The motivation behind 'Words of a Prodigal' I didn't set out to write a book, writing was therapy for me. My life of an incarcerated person is very difficult not only on the person but on the family as well. All I can do here is think about everything I have done was wrong and ask God to forgive me for my sins. I began to write about a piece on 'Restoration.' That God indeed is a God of Restoration. So I put the issues down on paper, as I was doing so God gave me a solution from his Holy word. Jeremiah chapter 29:11. It will be able to help others and further the gospel, so naturally I was going to be obedient. After years of so much promise, I didn't want to return to a life of disobedience that I was suffering from addiction. I have done well and I'm not going back to life that made me ashamed. Thank God for forgiveness and mercy through my repentance. I related so much to the prodigal son, in which would have never come to fruition."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pamela Tutt and James E. Smith Jr.'s new book will inspire, challenge, and empower readers in their faith.
Tutt and Smith Jr. present a compelling and reflective discussion of God's promise to mankind.
