MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Random Thoughts": an inspiring poetic work. "Random Thoughts" is the creation of published author Pamela Valentine, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was born and raised in West Virginia.

Valentine shares, "What better way to use your experiences in life than to create a masterpiece! Experiences encountered that help mold us into the people we have become. This book of poetry is created from candid expressions of me growing up in a world that at times accepts you for who you are, and at the same time can reject you for who you are. It's all about survival. You find ways to make it through. Some of us get through situations by using music. Some just sit quietly in a corner, and then some use words or poetry like I did. There's something about writing it down that can make things appear different, or at least to help you think it through. Any situation is a thought process to uncover a solution or help create a different outcome. These Random Thoughts are reflections of all that."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pamela Valentine's new book will encourage and entertain as readers consider the intricate poetic works within.

Valentine shares a thoughtful and engaging poetic work that will inspire.

