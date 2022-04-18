Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is proud to announce that Counsels Bridget H. Labutta and Steven D. Lustig have been included in the World Trademark Review's WTR 1000 ranking for 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is proud to announce that Counsels Bridget H. Labutta and Steven D. Lustig have been included in the World Trademark Review's WTR 1000 ranking for 2022.
Bridget H. Labutta practices in the areas of trademark and copyright law. She has nearly twenty years of experience counseling emerging and established companies on how best to acquire, maintain, exploit, and enforce their intellectual property rights in both U.S. and foreign markets.
Steven D. Lustig's practice focuses on all aspects of trademark law – from due diligence to enforcement. His international clientele ranges from individuals to large multinational companies. He has extensive experience in the automotive, pharmaceutical, apparel, and technology industries.
The WTR 1000 identifies the leading professionals and firms that are deemed outstanding at obtaining, protecting, managing, enforcing, and monetizing trademarks. The ranking focuses exclusively on trademark practice and is considered a definitive resource for those seeking legal trademark expertise. The WTR 1000 is compiled from research conducted through in-person, telephone, and video interviews, as well as written submissions from firms detailing their recent activity in the field.
About Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP – Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is a boutique intellectual property law firm with offices in Philadelphia and Wilmington, Delaware. The firm's IP law practitioners provide strategic litigation, licensing and counseling service relating to patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets, domain names and internet issues domestically and internationally. The firm's long-standing relationships with a network of associates worldwide enable its attorneys and advisors to provide clients with global intellectual property advice and protection.
