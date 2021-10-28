PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is pleased to announce that Erin M. Dunston, Philip L. Hirschhorn, and Stephen E. Murray are co-authors of an exclusive chapter in the second edition of the 'Global Patent Litigation 2022: Helping businesses compete in the new normal'.
The second edition of Global Patent Litigation Guide provides subscribers of IAM and Lexology with an imperative guide to key matters in patent litigation. 'Global Patent Litigation 2022: Helping businesses compete in the new normal' has been exclusively created to convey insights both plaintiffs and defendants will need as they plan their strategies.
Dunston, Hirschhorn, and Murray's chapter is entitled "How to Defend Your Patents at the PTAB" and includes the following information:
- An outline of numerous PTAB proceedings and statistics
- Best practices to utilize during prosecution
- Practice tips to employ during a PTAB proceeding
- Discussion of appeal outcomes and importance of making a complete record at the PTAB
All three IP attorneys have deep experience in patent law. Among their accomplishments are being listed in The Best Lawyers in America. IAM's Patent 1000, IP Star by Managing Intellectual Property,
Leading IP Lawyer by Chambers USA, NY Super Lawyers, and PA Super Lawyers Rising Star.
About Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP – Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is a boutique intellectual property law firm with offices in Philadelphia and Wilmington, Delaware. The firm's IP law practitioners provide strategic litigation, licensing, and counseling service relating to patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets, domain names, and internet issues domestically and internationally. The firm's long-standing relationships with a network of associates worldwide enable its attorneys and advisors to provide clients with global intellectual property advice and protection.
