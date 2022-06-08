Renowned IP Attorney Charles F. Wieland III joins Panitch with associate, patent agent, and 4 assistants
PHILADELPHIA, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IP law firm Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is pleased to announce that Charles (Chad) F. Wieland III has joined the firm as a partner. Associate Sean M. Douglass and patent agent Jennifer A. Wilson will also join the firm to expand its patent practice.
Wieland focuses his practice on patent law. He counsels clients varying from startups to Fortune 500 companies. With more than three decades of experience in private practice and four years as an examiner at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Wieland seeks out cost effective ways to acquire and develop meaningful universal IP rights of clients, as well as defending those right in post-grant proceedings.
"Panitch Schwarze is an excellent IP firm, and I am excited to be part of the team," said Wieland. "I look forward to working with my Panitch colleagues to deliver effective strategies to protect clients' intellectual property."
Wieland has experience in monetizing IP rights through licensing, assignment, and, when necessary, litigation. He helps clients avoid conflict with the IP rights of others using design-around recommendations and validity, infringement, and clearance/freedom-to-operate studies, both formal and informal. He designs IP portfolios to protect his clients' market share through combinations of patents, trademarks, trade secrets, trade dress, and private contracts. He also negotiates and drafts software licenses and other technology transaction agreements.
He earned his bachelor's degree from Grove City College and received his law degree from George Mason University School of Law.
Douglass is an experienced IP attorney counseling clients on the preparation and prosecution of patent and trademark applications before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and abroad. Douglass has extensive experience with intellectual property matters directed to blockchain technology, machine learning, financial technology, software, communications, medical devices, and semiconductors.
Prior to joint Panitch Schwarze, Douglass was an associate in the Alexandria, VA office of a Pittsburgh-based law firm, where he drafted and prosecuted patent applications for foreign and domestic clients. Prior to his law firm experience, Douglass was an IP attorney for a Fortune 100 Global Technology Company where he drafted and prosecuted patent applications before the USPTO based on invention disclosures and inventor consultations.
Douglass earned his bachelor's degree in Biology from Boston University and a Master's Degree in Clinical Forensic Medicine from Drexel University. Douglass received his law degree with a concentration in Intellectual Property from Quinnipiac University School of Law.
Wilson is an experienced patent agent who focuses on representing high technology clients in connection with patent prosecution in the electric and mechanical fields. She prosecutes domestic and international patent applications in a range of technologies including computer/business methods, semiconductors, computer architecture, and wireless technologies. She has been recognized as a female patent prosecutor with an exceptional record in overcoming 101 (patent in-eligibility) rejections having, at that time, successfully prosecuted over seventy applications facing subject matter eligibility rejections by IP Toolworks in April 2021.
Prior to joining Panitch Schwarze, Wilson was a patent agent at two large law firms where she drafted and prosecuted domestic and international patent applications involving electrical, electromechanical, biomedical engineering, automotive, and medical device technologies. She earned a bachelor's degree in Theoretical Physics from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.
"We are pleased to welcome Chad, Sean, Jennifer, and their team to the firm," said Panitch Schwarze partner Martin Belisario. "Their experience and expertise complement our team members' experience and skills to expand the firm's ability to sustain our clients' growing needs."
About Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP – Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is an intellectual property law firm with offices in Philadelphia and Wilmington, Delaware. The firm's IP law practitioners provide strategic litigation, licensing and counseling service relating to patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets, domain names and internet issues domestically and internationally. The firm's long-standing relationships with a network of associates worldwide enable its attorneys and advisors to provide clients with global intellectual property advice and protection.
