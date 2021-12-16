PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is pleased to announce that partner Stephen Murray was recently interviewed on MLTV's program "Legal Talk with Stacy Clark."
On "Legal Talk," area attorney and law firm consultant Stacy Clark, Esq. interviews some of the area's top lawyers in their fields on major legal developments that could impact area businesses and families. MLTV-Main Line Network is a local, 501(c)(3) non-profit public access station serving Radnor, Narberth, Lower Merion and the surrounding area.
In the interview, Murray discusses the importance of taking affirmative steps to protect products, art, music, and other forms of intellectual property from theft. The interview covers the process of securing patent, copyright, trademark, and non-disclosure agreements and highlights how these legal methods are used to prevent infringement and misappropriation.
Murray's practice focuses on protecting and defending ideas on behalf of individual inventors or international businesses. In practice for more than fifteen years, he has prepared and prosecuted hundreds of patent applications at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to protect client innovation. He also has extensive experience in post-grant proceedings at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, patent litigation in U.S. Federal courts, and strategic counseling. Murray has been named to the 2022 Best Lawyers in America® for Patent Law for five consecutive years.
As part of his service to clients, he has created helpful and humorous videos that provide a basic overview of various aspects of intellectual property law that are useful to individuals with little to no experience in protecting ideas. Murray's "Dr. IP" video series explains the basic legal concepts involved in protecting ideas and navigating disputes. Watch the series on YouTube here.
About Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP – Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is a boutique intellectual property law firm with offices in Philadelphia and Wilmington, Delaware. The firm's IP law practitioners provide strategic litigation, licensing, and counseling service relating to patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets, domain names, and internet issues domestically and internationally. The firm's long-standing relationships with a network of associates worldwide enable its attorneys and advisors to provide clients with global intellectual property advice and protection.
