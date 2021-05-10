PHILADELPHIA, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The intellectual property law firm Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is proud to announce that attorney Dennis J. Butler will be the commencement speaker at The Pennsylvania State University - Harrisburg graduation ceremony for the School of Science, Engineering, and Technology.
An alum of Pennsylvania State University, Butler holds a masters degree in mechanical engineering technology and a bachelors degree in engineering mechanics from the School of Science, Engineering, and Technology. He is also an active member of the Penn State Alumni Association.
"I am honored to serve as a commencement speaker at my alma mater," said Butler. "It's a pleasure to see all of the emerging talent in engineering and technology celebrate an in person graduation after the past year of uncertainty. I wish all of the graduates future success."
An experienced IP attorney, Butler helps clients protect their inventions and intellectual property. His practice focuses on intellectual property and technology law, as well as patent litigation on behalf of both plaintiffs and defendants. He represents clients in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware and additional U.S. district courts, as well as before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and foreign patent offices.
Butler has extensive experience in preparation, filing and prosecution of patent applications and inter partes reviews before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board. In addition, he is proficient in conducting in-person and remote interviews with U.S. patent examiners to expedite allowance of U.S. patents. He has worked on cases involving a wide variety of technologies, including medical devices, composite materials, cellular telephones, electronic monitoring systems, sporting goods, construction equipment, firearm accessories, software, business methods, promotional products and banking processes.
About Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP – Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is a boutique intellectual property law firm with offices in Philadelphia and Wilmington, Delaware. The firm's IP law practitioners provide strategic litigation, licensing, and counseling service relating to patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets, domain names, and internet issues domestically and internationally. The firm's long-standing relationships with a network of associates worldwide enable its attorneys and advisors to provide clients with global intellectual property advice and protection.
Media Contact
Caitlan McCafferty, Furia Rubel, 2153400480, cmccafferty@furiarubel.com
SOURCE Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP