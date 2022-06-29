Pennsylvania intellectual property lawyers ranked among top IP attorneys nationally
PHILADELPHIA, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is pleased to announce that intellectual property attorneys Martin G. Belisario, Erin M. Dunston and Philip L. Hirschhorn were recently named part of the IAM Patent 1000. Belisario is ranked for transactions, and Dunston and Hirschhorn are ranked for litigation. Dunston is also ranked for her work in prosecution.
Belisario assists clients in nearly all aspects of intellectual property law, including patent and trademark procurement; trade secret protection; development and implementation of IP licensing and monetization strategies; advice and opinions relating to issues of patentability, freedom to operate, and infringement; and challenging, defending, and enforcing IP rights in litigations in court and before the USPTO.
Dunston focuses her practice on patent procurement, opinions, enforcement (both in district courts and before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board), and portfolio strategy. She primarily handles matters in the life science space (small molecules, large molecules, and medical devices), but she has handled projects on subject matter ranging from precipitated silica to vaccines to radiotherapy devices.
Hirschhorn is an experienced trial lawyer specializing in patent litigation and other intellectual property proceedings, including post-grant proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeals Board of the USPTO. His extensive experience, spanning more than 30 years, includes bench trials, jury trials, PTAB proceedings, and arbitrations.
IAM Patent 1000 is commonly regarded as the definitive 'go-to' resource for those seeking to identify world-class, private practice patent expertise and leading expert witnesses in the US. The 2022 rankings are the results of an exhaustive qualitative research project to identify outstanding firms and individuals across multiple jurisdictions. Firms and lawyers are ranked according to the following criteria: depth of knowledge, market presence, level of work, and positive peer and client feedback.
About Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP – Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is a boutique intellectual property law firm with offices in Philadelphia and Wilmington, Delaware. The firm's IP law practitioners provide strategic litigation, licensing and counseling service relating to patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets, domain names and internet issues domestically and internationally. The firm's long-standing relationships with a network of associates worldwide enable its attorneys and advisors to provide clients with global intellectual property advice and protection.
