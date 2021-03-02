MEADVILLE, Pa., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Believe in What You Live": an interesting tale that circles around a journey of falling, only to rise again and gain back what one has lost. "Believe in What You Live" is the creation of published author Pansy Hinton, an independent woman who has lived her life on her terms. She has always had a passion for writing.
Hinton shares, "We should never take for granted the life we have been blessed with 'cause it can change in the twinkle of an eye. Mary had no idea just how much her life would be changed and all the twist and turns it was about to take.
"One day, one hour of that day, would change Mary forever, and she was about to step on a roller coaster that was going to take her on a ride that would either make her or break her. Things were crumbling around her. What could she do to get her family back, to get the love back she so much needed and wanted?
"Never considering herself as a strong person and never a leader, Mary found herself in a place where to get the life back that she once had and wanted again, she would be forced to grow up and be a woman.
"Determination, strength, self-confidence, and most importantly, her faith in God had to become the guiding forces in her life.
"Twist and turns, ups and downs, round and round she would go. Where was she going to end up? What would be the final results of all this mess?
"A shoulder to lean on, to cry on, was what Tonya was for her. She was Mary's best friend, her only friend for a long time. They were as different as day and night, but in so many ways the same. An accidental meeting turns into a lifetime of friendship.
"Mary never really had any great expectations for her life, never really saw herself as being anyone of importance. But life often throws a curveball that gives us no option but to grow up. She would become a woman that takes control and trusts God to make a way."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pansy Hinton's new book is a potent read that allows one to witness how life takes its course and rows them towards situations they never knew they needed to face in order to grow up and gain what they should have.
In Mary's life, it takes more than just a simple challenge.
View a synopsis of "Believe in What You Live" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Believe in What You Live" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Believe in What You Live," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing