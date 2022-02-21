LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paris Saint-Germain, one of the most iconic and respected European soccer clubs in the world, today announced it has selected Lehigh Valley for its Pennsylvania Academy headquarters. Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pennsylvania will help train youth athletes from the area and around the U.S. using its world-renowned training program and European methodology, recognized for its proven ability to identify, prepare and develop players with what it takes to succeed in competitive soccer at an international level.
"This is an outstanding academic and athletic development opportunity for families in Lehigh Valley and for those considering moving or sending their children here to learn and play," said Alex Michaels, President and CEO of Discover Lehigh Valley. "Lehigh Valley is well known for having world-class education with its private schools and universities and is continually growing its sports offering with our many training facilities, tournaments and competitive sports teams. We're excited to welcome Paris Saint-Germain Academy and its incredibly valuable program to the area."
The educational philosophy of Paris Saint-Germain Academy is to build smart, physically prepared and mentally strong players capable of succeeding both on and off the field. It will begin operations in June 2022 with try outs for select competitive teams, summer camps, private training, specialty clinics and its academic school year starting September 2022. The academy will also give students and players the opportunity to play in Europe.
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pennsylvania will form its core team in the area and plans to use its Lehigh Valley headquarters as the center to manage its future programs and locations across Eastern Pennsylvania. The academy expansion into Pennsylvania comes as no surprise as Eastern Pennsylvania is known for cultivating some of the best soccer talent in the United States.
The academy is looking to work hand in hand with local clubs, schools and organizations to bring better opportunities to local players. Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pennsylvania will also work with local government, companies and individuals to bring an unparalleled network of services to its students and families.
More information on Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pennsylvania can be found on their website: psgacademypenn.com and on social media @psgacademypenn.
Visit DiscoverLehighValley.com to stay connected with Lehigh Valley sports, events and other things to see and do, and follow @LehighValleyPa on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.
###
Discover Lehigh Valley®, the official destination marketing organization of Pennsylvania's Lehigh and Northampton counties, is dedicated to driving economic growth and strengthening local pride through tourism to the region. Just 60 minutes north of Philadelphia and 90 minutes west of New York City, Lehigh Valley is home to must-see attractions and festivals, world-class sporting events, thrilling outdoor recreation, renowned colleges and universities, and historic sites including Bethlehem, a National Historic Landmark District and nominee on the U.S. Tentative List for World Heritage Designation. Many of America's favorite brands such as Crayola®, Peeps®, Mike & Ike®, Martin Guitars, Mack Trucks and Olympus reign from Lehigh Valley. Visit DiscoverLehighValley.com and follow @LehighValleyPa.
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pennsylvania is the only Official Academy of Paris Saint-Germain in Pennsylvania. To schedule direct interviews with our Chief Executive Officer and Head Coach or for media package inquiries, please contact Jessica Smith at office@psgacademypenn.com or visit psgacademypenn.com.
Media Contact
Alicia Quinn, Discover Lehigh Valley, 570-578-2473, alicia@DiscoverLehighValley.com
SOURCE Discover Lehigh Valley