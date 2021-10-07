PITTSBURGH, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Locomation, a leading provider of autonomous truck technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Vice President of Policy and Strategy Finch Fulton to the Partners for Automated Vehicle Education (PAVE) Board of Directors.
In this role, Fulton will help lead a diverse coalition of industry partners and nonprofit groups working together to inform, engage, and educate policymakers and the public on the potential impact of automated vehicles.
Before joining Locomation, Fulton was Deputy Assistant Secretary of Policy at the U.S. Department of Transportation where he led the Department's automated vehicle efforts. Earlier in his career he served on Capitol Hill in both the House of Representatives and Senate.
"I'm honored to join PAVE's board," said Fulton. "This is a pivotal time in the development of automated vehicles. We must be a source of truth about the safety, accessibility, environmental and economic benefits this technology can bring, if they are developed and integrated into the existing transportation system the right way."
PAVE is a diverse coalition that unites industry partners and nonprofit groups who believe in the potential of AVs. Nonprofit members include disability advocates, safety groups, sustainability advocates, and trade associations. Our industry members include traditional automakers, auto component makers, startup technology firms, established tech companies, and insurers. We also have advisory groups of leading academics and public sector officials who provide guidance and support for the coalition's activities.
About Locomation:
Locomation is re-engineering the world's supply chain for autonomy by developing a portfolio of AV products and a suite of proprietary tools, methods, and processes that enable our clients to implement an operating model designed specifically for autonomous vehicles. Launched in 2018 by veterans of Carnegie Mellon's National Robotics Engineering Center, the Locomation team includes some of the world's foremost experts in robotics technology, artificial intelligence, trucking, freight optimization, safety, and automotive.
Learn more at https://locomation.ai or follow us on Twitter at @LocomationAI or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/locomation.
Media Contact
Susan Fall, LaunchIt, 858-490-1050, susan@launchitpr.com
SOURCE Partners for Automated Vehicle Education (PAVE)