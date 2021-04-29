MEADVILLE, Pa., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Who Am I And Who Says I Am Who I Am": a testimony of the author's life after going through an identity crisis and how his bond with the Creator helped him find his true self. "Who Am I And Who Says I Am Who I Am" is the creation of published author Pastor Albert J. Harris Jr., a diligent and gifted writer whose desire is to inspire people to believe in themselves and most especially in the Higher Being.
Pastor Harris Jr. shares, "Once again, God continues to remind me that my life is a lifetime of untold stories that I must share with the world. It is God who inspires the stories for me to tell to the world. As God was preparing my mind to write this story, I personally had experience many of the things that I talk about in this book. There is one thing that I have accepted as I wrote this book, and that is, "For in God we live, and move, and have our being" (Acts 17:28). I'm just saying that God is the source of our very existence. This is why, I practice believing "that I can do all things through Christ, who strengthens me" (Phil. 4:13). I want you to know that what God does for one person, he can do the same for you. That is the purpose of this book: to give hope to those who are hopeless and helpless. I believe that we need to get to know ourselves because we don't know ourselves as well as we think we do. But I know someone who knows all of us better than we know ourselves (Jer. 1:5). Let me encourage and inspire someone that the one who knows you better that you know yourselves is Jesus. He also has your best interest at heart. I recommend that we consider submitting, and surrendering to him because he is the life that we've all been searching for (John 1:1–14).
"So it is, my brothers and my sisters, when you come to know who Jesus is, you will also come to know who you are. When God made you, he made the best you there is. So it is up to you not to lose hope nor your self-esteem, but you ought to continue your pursuit of being the best that you can be with God's help. Jesus gives this hope to all those who will believe and trust him. In John 10:10b, Jesus says, "I come that you have life, and have life more abundantly." My brothers and my sisters, it is my prayer that you be the best that you can be with the resources that God provides, for all of us. Every day that you wake up, it is another for improvement in your life. Please don't let life's opportunities pass you by, but start taking advantage of every opportunity that comes your way because life is too short to pass it up.
Stop underestimating your worth. God said that everything that he made was good and very good that includes you and me, amen (Gen. 1:31).
"With much love, I send these pages of my life out into the world with the hope that someone's life will be the better. Also, I want to remind someone that their life also is a book, whether it's open are closed, it can be shared with the world. It's a wonderful thing to know that we reap what we sow. In other words, what goes around comes around. Amen. When we invest in others, we also invest in ourselves (Gal. 6:7–8).
"May God always bless and keep you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Albert J. Harris Jr.'s new book is a heartfelt read that shows that an established relationship with God is the best way to know one's true self.
