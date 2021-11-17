MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "From Cats in the Outhouse to Riding in a Police Car: My Journey in Ministry": a charming and encouraging exploration of the highs and lows of life. "From Cats in the Outhouse to Riding in a Police Car: My Journey in Ministry" is the creation of published author Pastor Barry Ashbrook, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who has ministered at Oak Grove Wesleyan Church in Montpelier, Virginia, for the past thirty-five years.
Pastor Ashbrook shares, "From Cats in the Outhouse to Riding in a Police Car: My Journey in Ministry has been a wonderful walk down memory lane, which has brought me real belly laughs. But also, it has reminded me of the frailty of life and how quickly things can change and plunge us into deep sorrow.
"My experience with two barn-raised cats will always remind me that you never know what you're getting into until you get into it. These two cats pushed my patience to the limit and caused me to wonder that maybe dogs are a man's best friend.
"I wish I could say that most of my ministry has been 'fun' things like that, but as you will read in this book, life has a way of lifting you to the highest of plains just to send you crashing down to the ground, leaving you bruised and battered!
"To stand beside the grave of a two-year-old and try to explain why a young mother will never be able to hold her baby, this side of heaven is a place I wouldn't wish on anyone. However, on that same note, to be able to share with that same mother that Jesus is the resurrection and the life and that she will again see her young son brings great elation and satisfaction.
"In this book, you will meet people who will make you wonder, 'What were they thinking?' and then you will meet people who you wish you could have known because they have loved me with an undying love.
"Jump in and discover that life can be rough, but God is always there to catch us."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Barry Ashbrook's new book offers readers a unique look inside a life spent in service.
Pastor Ashbrook invites readers to see the joys and sorrows that have brought him closer to God through devoted ministry service in hopes of encouraging others to welcome God into their lives.
