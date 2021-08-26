MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "They Must Be Told...": a potent example of passionate ministry. "They Must Be Told..." is the creation of published author Pastor Bobbie Cheeks, a devoted wife, loving mother, and doting grandmother who is passionate about preaching the Word of God.
Pastor Cheeks shares, "This book is a peek into the life of an Intercessory Prayer Warrior revealing the decisions and face-to-face encounters that it calls for in order to be victorious in as you move in the gift. In this book, led by the Holy Spirit, I reveal the power hidden in God's word as it declares its ultimate purpose, which is to bring the whole world to a victorious end in Jesus Christ. You will experience the ups and downs of an intercessor in decision-making as she interacts with the different circumstances that she is faced. You will walk away with the ammunition you need to determine if you are empowered to be an intercessor or not by your actions. You will walk away with the knowledge of how to determine if you are on God's side or the side of others or even moving in your emotions. Come and sit at the table with me as you read this book, I hope you leave nothing on the plate."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Bobbie Cheeks's new book is a moving testament to God and the ways in which one can become a prayer warrior.
The author presents an encouraging and thought-provoking argument for the importance of embracing one's faith to achieve a place in God's glory.
View a synopsis of "They Must Be Told..." on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "They Must Be Told..." at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "They Must Be Told...," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing