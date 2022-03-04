MEADVILLE, Pa., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Not Sure": an encouraging exploration of faith and being ready for God's call. "Not Sure" is the creation of published author Pastor Eddie L. Love, a devoted husband and father who happily serves God as a dedicated pastor.
Pastor Love shares, "Making the right decisions sometimes can be complicated. It is my prayer that this book will serve the purpose of enlightening those who sincerely desire to hear God's voice, especially those young ministers who have made the decision to answer the call of God and pick up the gospel mantel while at the same time are not sure of where the journey of soul winning will take them.
"Be careful not to wait too long and give doubt an opportunity to intercept the call of God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Eddie L. Love's new book will inspire and challenge readers to reflect upon their faith.
Pastor Love shares in hopes of helping young ministers connect with the voice of God and to overall encourage believers to be open to God's call.
Consumers can purchase "Not Sure" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Not Sure," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing