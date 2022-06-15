"The Man Who Thought He Was Jesus" from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Gary M. Washington is a compelling discussion of the author's key experiences that have led to a life of dedicated faith and salvation.
Pastor Washington shares, "The Man Who Thought He Was Jesus": a potent reminder of God's invested interest in Creation. "The Man Who Thought He Was Jesus" is the creation of published author Pastor Gary M. Washington, a loving husband and father who has been preaching for over forty-two years and pastoring Metro Life Chapel for twenty-seven years.
Pastor Washington shares, "The Man Who Thought He Was Jesus. It's been over forty-two years now that I have been set free from thinking I was Jesus, but at the time, I thought that it was a good thing because what can be so evil about being Jesus. I wanted to help people, heal them, and save them. My mother took me to a psychiatrist, and I wanted to help the psychiatrist help people. Now I understood how a cult can get started. Now I understood why so many people believe they are Jesus and are deceiving people. Could it be that some of these people really believe that they are the son of God. I know. I thought I was and no one could tell me any different.
"The night I was set free in my mind, I went to that revival to bless the preacher and to help him. I thought he needed my help. I thank God for his grace. Thank God for one of the top evangelist in the country preaching a sermon that will change my life forever more. Yes I was the man who thought he was Jesus. And if you knew anyone who is mentally challenged or if you have any children who have lost their mind because of drugs, etc., don't give up on them because with God all things are possible, and it felt so great knowing that I was not Jesus. I am just a servant of the Lord.
"So if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed. (John 8:36 NIV)
"There was so many that gave up on me. They call me the crazy man. But look at the love of God brought me out of darkness into his marvelous light. Even after I was set free, it took a few years for people to believe that I have my right mind, but as I said, it has been over forty-two years now preaching the gospel for Jesus Christ."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Gary M. Washington's new book examines one man's journey through the wilderness back to God's grace.
Pastor Washington presents readers with a powerful message of God's redemptive power in hopes of helping others to find and trust in His word.
