MEADVILLE, Pa., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Deep Wisdom Is Golden: Critical Wisdom Is a Demonstration of Effective Living": an eloquent work born from well-studied research centering on deep wisdom. What is deep wisdom? It is the only thing that unleashes one's true identity and potential. Indeed, peace is breathtaking, and success is delightful, but with the absence of wisdom, a human will still be dissatisfied. This work of literature is a manual that will help one achieve this deep wisdom. "Deep Wisdom Is Golden: Critical Wisdom Is a Demonstration of Effective Living" is the creation of published author Pastor MacDonald Apreku, a veteran speaker who coaches and speaks broadly in seminars. He is a founder and senior pastor of New Dimension Christian Center, an Evangelical Pentecostal Ministry, and has written several books and pamphlets that have touched the lives of both men and women.
Pastor Apreku shares, "The quality you give in everything is a demonstration of your deep wisdom and fundamental social values which translate your love and respect towards people. The dimension of your practical culture of wisdom is a relationship that points to your internal and external level of deep wisdom and reflects the effectiveness of how you live in pursuit of purpose and dreams regardless of any condition:
1. Your heart is seen through what you give or do.
2. If you are not thinking generationally, then you are not actually thinking.
3. If you feel threatened by failure, examine the content of your wisdom in relation to your aspirations.
4. Life is like bricks laying one at a time, if you miss one row, you will surely miss the rest.
5. Families and friends are not your groceries; they are God's special gift.
6. Ignoring people is the pleasure to escape your primary social responsibility.
7. Every life contained significant questions; deep wisdom is the only criterion for answers."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor MacDonald Apreku's new book is an educational volume teaching the readers the importance of deep wisdom in one's life. This wonderful print leaves a message that people with deep wisdom do not fear the attack of evil, for wisdom is a life navigator and it will manifest the things that are meant to be.
