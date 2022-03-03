MEADVILLE, Pa., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Faith Unleashed": a potently encouraging approach to resting in one's purpose. "Faith Unleashed" is the creation of published author Pastor Reginald Cole, the senior pastor of Right Dimensions Kingdom Center in Irving, Texas.
Pastor Cole shares, "'Faith is a Fact and it is also an Act.' These words would resonate from the mouth of my Father-In-Law Dr. Jonny Carter. He coined this phrase on multiple occasions when we would conversate. He was letting me know that Faith should be the foundation of our belief system. It is imperative that we have faith not only in God, but we need faith to achieve whatever we are attempting to achieve.
"The penmanship of this life changing read is to cause an explosion of the reader's faith. No faith means no promise, and without faith it is not only impossible to please God, but it leaves one in a state just accepting whatever comes. It was never designed that man would live without faith, but it is through faith that man is to walk in total dominion.
"This literary piece is a must read for all; especially for anyone who is wanting to achieve their goals, and their dreams. It is a must have to them who want to fulfil their destiny, and to walk in their purpose."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Reginald Cole's new book will challenge and inspire as readers consider the articulate points made within.
Pastor Cole shares in hopes of empowering others to find and nurture a strong sense of faith in order to walk in God's plan.
